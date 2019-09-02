As Dollar Gen New (DG) Share Price Rose, Provident Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake; As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, Holder Burney Co Has Cut Its Position

Burney Co decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 42.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 20,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 27,719 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, down from 48,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – John McDuling: Big story breaking: Australia’s privacy commissioner has raised the possibility of regulatory action against; 14/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Barrier to entry: China’s restrictions on U.S. imports; 19/03/2018 – The U.K.-based firm is at the center of a data breach scandal involving Facebook; 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Deleting Facebook is the messiest breakup ever; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS ‘OVERWHELMING FEEDBACK’ OF FACEBOOK USERS IS THAT THEY PREFER ADS RELEVANT TO THEM OVER IRRELEVANT ONES; 10/04/2018 – Facebook Data Collected by Cambridge Analytica Included Private Messages; 21/03/2018 – The Sydney Morning Herald: Breaking: Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook ‘made mistakes’ on Cambridge Analytica; 09/03/2018 – Facebook forges music deal with Warner; 28/03/2018 – 2 Facebook Risks That Seem Forgotten (The View From Silicon Valley) — Barron’s Blog

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 3,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 282,137 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.66 million, down from 285,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $156.09 lastly. It is up 36.56% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $319.75 million for 28.48 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,691 shares to 380,377 shares, valued at $24.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 74,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 638,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Dollar General Has More Expansion in Store for Q2 – The Motley Fool” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “FedEx ends another Amazon contract, giving UPS new leverage â€” and concerns – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Fantastic Stocks for Low-Risk Investors – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kdi Capital Prtn Limited Liability Corp invested in 5.79% or 137,814 shares. 50,168 were reported by Utah Retirement. Philadelphia Trust Company has 0.02% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 2,275 shares. Scholtz & Co Limited Company holds 47,615 shares or 3.79% of its portfolio. Kbc Nv holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 26,441 shares. Davenport And Co Ltd Com has 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Us Bank De accumulated 38,332 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Richard Bernstein Ltd Com holds 6,550 shares. North Carolina-based Captrust Financial Advsrs has invested 0.13% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Finemark Bancorporation And Tru accumulated 0.36% or 51,444 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Sequoia Financial Lc reported 0.02% stake. Bath Savings Trust Communication owns 1,825 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 17,569 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfmg Lc holds 0.37% or 15,373 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 1.31% or 2.76 million shares in its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 1.48 million shares. Ohio-based Bartlett Limited Com has invested 0.55% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Australia-based Platinum Inv Limited has invested 8.54% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Roundview Cap Ltd owns 14,079 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 512,467 shares. Amg Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 1,430 shares. 4.24 million were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Guardian Cap Lp accumulated 3,578 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Ltd owns 246,800 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 226,061 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management owns 410,700 shares. Country Retail Bank owns 218,367 shares. Services Automobile Association holds 1.25% or 2.91 million shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 23.93 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 7,013 shares to 71,182 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) by 14,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).