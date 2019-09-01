As Dollar Gen New (DG) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Trimmed by $1.19 Million Its Stake; Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Shareholder Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Decreased Its Stake by $741,000 as Share Value Rose

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 94.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 178 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44,000, down from 3,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $298.4. About 337,017 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 21/03/2018 – UBER FREIGHT PARTNERS WITH FLEETCOR; 09/04/2018 – FleetCor Boosts CEO Clarke’s Pay 79% to $52.6 Million for 2017; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & SHELL EXTEND FUEL CARD PACT IN EUROPE; 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN; 27/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS CEO RONALD F. CLARKE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN — SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.43B market cap company. It closed at $156.09 lastly. It is up 36.56% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 1.48M shares to 2.70 million shares, valued at $29.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 14,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Medpace Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 36,962 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Washington Management Incorporated reported 5,300 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 15,369 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Ardevora Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 304,318 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 1% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 152,437 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 128,337 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Trustmark State Bank Department owns 6,294 shares. Bristol John W And Incorporated New York, a New York-based fund reported 501,151 shares. Gluskin Sheff & Associate reported 26,881 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Texas Yale holds 0.02% or 4,014 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited holds 0.08% or 14,986 shares. Fincl Counselors Incorporated invested in 2,172 shares. Pittenger And Anderson reported 2,005 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $7.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 56,762 shares to 69,156 shares, valued at $12.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 451,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD).