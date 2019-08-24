As Dollar Gen New (DG) Market Valuation Rose, State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Lifted Its Holding by $1.49 Million; Meeder Asset Management Increases Holding in Santander Consumer Usa Holdings (SC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Holdings Inc (SC) by 816.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 40,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The institutional investor held 45,206 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $955,000, up from 4,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $25.49. About 1.54 million shares traded or 24.49% up from the average. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 02/05/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK ISSUES SEK500M 4-YEAR SR UNSECURED FRN; 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer hit as Fiat Chrysler eyes financing arm; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK AG TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 08/03/2018 Santander Consumer USA and AutoGravity Work to Transform the Car-Buying and Financing Journey; 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Declares Dividend of 5c; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Santander Consumer Bank AS at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – DJ Santander Consumer USA Holdings In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SC); 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Am Banker [Reg]: Look out Ally, Santander Consumer: Here comes Fiat Chrysler

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 194,942 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.26 million, up from 182,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $136.99. About 1.35M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 39,114 shares to 11,165 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 4,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 557 shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli Co (NYSE:LLY) by 21,000 shares to 248,938 shares, valued at $32.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,700 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).