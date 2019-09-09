As Dollar Gen New (DG) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Dynamic Advisors Solutions Lowered Its Stake by $493,374; Aes (AES) Holder Gateway Advisory Has Trimmed Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 21,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 47,857 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 69,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.31. About 3.49 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q NET INCOME $79.4M, EST. $91.5M (2 EST.); 22/03/2018 – AES RATING OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/04/2018 – AES to Adopt Recommendations of Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 14/05/2018 – IPL Accelerates Toward a Cleaner Energy Future with Completion of Eagle Valley Natural Gas Plant; 13/03/2018 – An Important Milestone Is Reached in the Dayton Power and Light Distribution Rate Review; 23/03/2018 – Eletropaulo says Enel interested in taking part in share offering; 15/05/2018 – Three Miami Valley Seniors Awarded Energy Leadership Scholarships at the Ohio Youth Energy Celebration; 08/05/2018 – AES EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 09/03/2018 – Eletrobras says Eletropaulo to pay it $430 mln to settle debt

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 67.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc sold 4,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 2,005 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 6,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $161.54. About 1.58M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board; 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15, EST. $5.66; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 1.09 million shares. 113,346 were reported by Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank accumulated 430,422 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.06% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.05% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Numerixs reported 138,468 shares. Rampart Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 207,954 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Provise Mgmt Group Limited Liability Company owns 20,083 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fmr holds 17.32 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 4 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Moreover, Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.01% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 25,153 shares. Hightower Tru Svcs Lta holds 17,145 shares. Argi Invest Serv Limited stated it has 57,227 shares.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $252.60M for 10.07 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler reported 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Ci Invests holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 322,665 shares. 1,304 were reported by Tci Wealth Advsrs. Stifel Fin Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Beach Inv Counsel Pa holds 0.16% or 11,800 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 58,526 shares. Chevy Chase Trust reported 0.11% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Scholtz And Ltd Llc stated it has 3.79% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Barclays Plc reported 642,507 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Professional Advisory owns 124,163 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 1.85 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 13,900 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. The New York-based Two Sigma Secs Ltd Com has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Georgia-based Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

