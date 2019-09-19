As Dollar Gen New (DG) Market Valuation Rose, Keybank National Association Boosted Its Holding by $2.29 Million; As Alibaba Group Holding LTD Sp Ads (BABA) Shares Declined, Kdi Capital Partners Has Upped Position

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 100.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 16,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 33,712 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.56M, up from 16,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $156.79. About 528,638 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp Ads (BABA) by 160.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 36,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 58,773 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.96 million, up from 22,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $182.7. About 9.49 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA $2.68B; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Says Trade War With China Could ‘Kill a Lot of Jobs in America’ (Video); 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation seen rising to $150 bln; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 mln led by Alibaba; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD- UPON COMPLETION, ZHANG XUHAO TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF ELE.ME AND SPECIAL ADVISOR TO ALIBABA’S CEO ON NEW RETAIL STRATEGY; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA IS MAKING MINORITY EQUITY STAKES; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Rev $9.87B; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA: INNOVATION ONLY WAY TO SOLVE PROBLEMS OF TODAY; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Co invested in 0.13% or 56,320 shares. 6,550 were reported by Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 79,040 shares. Chilton Cap Ltd Llc holds 76,226 shares. Cibc Savings Bank Usa reported 7,812 shares. New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Mackenzie Financial Corporation reported 490,995 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 39 shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd owns 13,601 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 5,608 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma has invested 0.9% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Ubs Asset Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 1.75 million shares. Conning Incorporated holds 0.02% or 4,050 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 3,917 shares in its portfolio. The Nebraska-based Bridges Management has invested 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Keybank National Association, which manages about $17.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 23,433 shares to 12,313 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,365 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

