As Dollar Gen New (DG) Market Valuation Declined, Jennison Associates Has Cut Position by $5.32 Million; As Gray Television (GTN) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Cut Position by $7.78 Million

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 44,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 545,736 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.11 million, down from 590,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $141.62. About 488,441 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 370,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.65M, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.05. About 498,307 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 62.38% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7

Analysts await Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 39.13% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.46 per share. GTN’s profit will be $28.25M for 16.12 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Gray Television, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 82,333 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada stated it has 2.07M shares. 30,493 are held by Us State Bank De. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 1.35 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 7,177 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl reported 41,614 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 11,297 shares. Delphi Mngmt Ma has invested 1.21% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). 950,966 were accumulated by Deutsche National Bank Ag. 94,510 are owned by Bowling Limited Liability Com. Goldman Sachs Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Utd Automobile Association reported 256,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Darsana Capital Limited Partnership holds 6.4% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 8.00 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 110 were accumulated by Winslow Evans And Crocker. 2,185 are owned by Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company. Kentucky Retirement Sys stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moreover, Weatherly Asset Management LP has 0.06% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Nuwave Ltd Company invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Professional Advisory Service Inc owns 124,163 shares. Brinker Incorporated reported 7,193 shares. Jnba Fincl reported 0% stake. J Goldman And Ltd Partnership holds 0.65% or 96,932 shares. Brown Advisory owns 158,188 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 142,100 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Llc invested in 1.63% or 436,160 shares. Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) reported 5,230 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 28,363 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1.65M shares to 5.76M shares, valued at $1.10 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 1.51M shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.57 EPS, up 3.29% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $409.57 million for 22.55 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.08% EPS growth.