As Dollar Gen New (DG) Market Valuation Declined, Confluence Wealth Management Increased by $439,348 Its Holding; Reik & Co Position In Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR) Was Has Upped

Reik & Co increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 310,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56M, up from 301,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $37.46. About 73,444 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 45.90% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries: 1Q Results Benefited From Favorable Forex, Lower U.S. Tax Rate; 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%; 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 18/03/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: Police said a person had redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll, according to a release; 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up; 29/03/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll proxy just filed and proved us right; they care little about shareholders. Another record year of mgmt compensation, use of the personal jet, and perks. #shareholderabuse; 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 182.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 3,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,713 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $682,000, up from 2,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $135.8. About 1.46M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63M and $201.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 19,797 shares to 19,480 shares, valued at $952,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 9,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,787 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Tru has 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 372 shares. Patten And Patten Tn owns 0.05% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 3,501 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 6,469 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 1.16 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.46% or 32,795 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Cibc Comml Bank Usa holds 0.13% or 7,685 shares. Osterweis Capital holds 174,390 shares. Utah Retirement Systems has 50,168 shares. 7,096 are held by Savings Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited. Bb&T Secs Llc reported 248,041 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 960 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Stifel, a Missouri-based fund reported 63,331 shares. Us Natl Bank De has invested 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Amazon Is Not FedEx’s Biggest Problem – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dollar General: Delighting Customers And Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dollar General Is Starting To Look Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Crainsdetroit.com and their article: “Dollar General’s rapid rural Michigan expansion doesn’t always excite locals – Crain’s Detroit Business” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should We Expect From Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64 million and $365.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) by 18,388 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $135.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.54, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold TR shares while 25 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 15.22 million shares or 6.07% more from 14.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Voya Inv Management Limited holds 7,336 shares. Victory Cap reported 16,305 shares. Monetary Gp Inc holds 0.01% or 702 shares. California-based Stevens First Principles Investment has invested 0.18% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Nationwide Fund owns 10 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 2.16M shares. Principal Fincl Inc holds 82,391 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii accumulated 143,804 shares. First Manhattan Communication holds 24,570 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Moreover, Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 0.02% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) for 116,990 shares. Wallace Mngmt Incorporated reported 84,510 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR).