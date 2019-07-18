As Dollar Gen New Com (DG) Stock Declined, Churchill Management Lifted Position by $324,751; Intel (INTC) Market Valuation Declined While Alpha Cubed Investments Has Cut Stake

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (DG) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 2,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 95,719 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.42M, up from 92,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $144.97. About 1.03M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 398,973 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.43 million, down from 415,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.39. About 9.73M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: lt’s Already Here; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN MOVE FROM INTEL TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: lntel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups at Annual Global Summit; 22/03/2018 – Sen. King: In Intel Hearing, King Emphasizes Severity of Threats to Election Security; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Delivers Preview Release Of Secure Files Hardened With Intel® Data Guard At RSA Conference; 09/03/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O CONSIDERS POSSIBLE BID FOR BROADCOM – WSJ, CITING; 02/04/2018 – $INTC $AAPL Apple plans to move away from Intel chips

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 772 shares to 9,633 shares, valued at $17.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,125 shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp Com (NYSE:FE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Hldgs reported 0.56% stake. M&T Savings Bank Corp accumulated 42,368 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Oppenheimer & Communication holds 37,411 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank stated it has 202,251 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Foster & Motley Inc accumulated 3,747 shares. Scholtz And Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 47,615 shares or 3.79% of all its holdings. Polen Cap Management Lc accumulated 4.72% or 7.56M shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 19,392 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.13% or 5,419 shares. Tower Limited Liability (Trc) owns 5,230 shares. Moreover, Veritable Lp has 0.02% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 8,696 shares. Riverpark Cap Limited Liability Com has 48,229 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Condor Capital holds 15,588 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Bright Rock Mngmt Ltd Com reported 14,000 shares.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94 billion for 14.03 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 59,321 shares. Teewinot Cap Advisers Limited Liability reported 1.75% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Benedict Advsrs Incorporated holds 3.15% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 135,467 shares. Jones Financial Lllp has 0% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada Inc has 253,418 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bluemountain Cap Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 36,650 shares. Torch Wealth Management Ltd Liability stated it has 19,975 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Curbstone Fincl Management holds 74,604 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Cacti Asset holds 0.31% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 72,400 shares. Canandaigua Fincl Bank And Trust reported 105,468 shares. Sol Company has invested 0.61% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ally invested 1.59% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bragg Advsr has invested 1.51% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 3.19 million shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Girard Ptnrs Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 214,393 shares.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $825.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,881 shares to 24,774 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 72,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,902 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).