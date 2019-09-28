As Dollar Gen New Com (DG) Shares Rose, Shareholder Jackson Square Partners Lowered Stake by $213.22 Million; Cbs New (CBS) Holder Act Ii Management LP Increased Its Stake by $980,000

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (DG) by 44.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 1.58M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 1.99 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $268.51M, down from 3.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $160.02. About 1.31 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.49 million, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.32. About 2.84 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 03/05/2018 – CBS 1Q REV. $3.76B, EST. $3.64B; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CBS CORP – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – CBS to challenge National Amusements’ move to change bylaws; 28/05/2018 – Once Allies, Two Media Chiefs Go to War Over the Future of CBS; 27/04/2018 – KFMB-TV: Inside *NSYNC’s Pop-Up Shop With JC Chasez (Exclusive) – CBS News 8 – San Diego, CA News Station – KFMB Channel 8; 08/03/2018 – DUTCH FEB CPI +1.2 PCT Y/Y AFTER +1.5 PCT IN JAN – CBS; 11/04/2018 – Atlanta CBS: Bank of America to stop lending to makers of assault-style weapons; 16/05/2018 – Restraining order granted ahead of CBS-National Amusements decision; 27/04/2018 – CBS New York: CBS2 has learned new details about the suspect in an alleged assault inside a Starbucks that may have cost an; 08/05/2018 – DUTCH APRIL CPI +0.9 PCT Y/Y AFTER +1.0 PCT IN MARCH – CBS

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $19.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc Com Usd0.0001 (NYSE:GWRE) by 1.77 million shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $195.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Varonis Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 496,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Stitch Fix Inc Cl A Cl A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 4,480 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Llc accumulated 9,737 shares. Trustmark Bank & Trust Tru Department accumulated 0.08% or 6,002 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 489,889 shares. 153,451 were accumulated by Zwj Invest Counsel. Numerixs Techs holds 0.13% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 3,341 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 39 shares. Wellington Grp Incorporated Llp invested in 15,833 shares. 12Th Street Asset Management Ltd stated it has 213,326 shares. Naples Global Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 9,237 shares. World Asset Incorporated accumulated 20,824 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 154,227 are held by Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership. Ironwood Financial Limited Liability Corp owns 85 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Smithfield Tru invested in 0.01% or 372 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.18 million for 29.20 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22M and $109.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 5,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $938,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Despegar Com Corp by 70,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,460 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).