As Dollar Gen New Com (DG) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Intrepid Capital Management Raised Holding; As Federated Investors (FII) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Rodgers Brothers Has Decreased by $389,615 Its Position

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc (FII) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 13,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 84,070 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 97,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Federated Investors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.85. About 413,283 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – MONEY MARKET ASSETS WERE $265.9 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $20.7 BLN; 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors takes majority stake in fund manager Hermes; 24/05/2018 – Federated Investors’ Bakhshian Sees Two More Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 20/04/2018 – FII Tech Growth Invests in SECO; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q REV. $263.9M, EST. $277.8M; 23/05/2018 – Foxconn has signaled previously that FII will launch projects in areas including smart manufacturing, industrial internet, cloud computing, and fifth-generation wireless technologies; 12/03/2018 – Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s FII to Raise Up to $4.3 Billion in Marquee China IPO; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys 4% Position in Calithera Biosciences; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q EPS 60C, EST. 65C

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (DG) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 3,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 17,899 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 14,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $136.99. About 1.35M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $351.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2,850 shares to 15,261 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 8.47% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.59 per share. FII’s profit will be $64.76M for 12.44 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradata Corp Del Com (NYSE:TDC) by 93,675 shares to 110,854 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc Com by 18,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,170 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

