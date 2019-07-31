As Dollar Gen New (Call) (DG) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Samlyn Capital Cut Holding by $25.96 Million; Pepsico (PEP) Share Value Rose While Bislett Management Lowered Stake

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $128.1. About 3.60 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (Call) (DG) by 32.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 218,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 462,400 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.16 million, down from 680,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $134.39. About 847,978 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Academy Cap Mgmt Tx invested 3.01% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Maple Cap Management accumulated 85,269 shares. Retirement Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 1.03 million shares. Godshalk Welsh reported 1.24% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Evermay Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 23,874 shares. Argent Mgmt Ltd owns 199,399 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Hightower Llc holds 0.61% or 750,233 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.16% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma stated it has 225,889 shares. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Prtn LP holds 0.08% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2,225 shares. Carret Asset Lc stated it has 78,541 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Millennium Lc holds 810,784 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank holds 0.15% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 7,634 shares. Centurylink Inv Company stated it has 12,560 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. 9,958 were reported by Greatmark Invest Ptnrs.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.35 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QUAL, MMM, PEP, BLK – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Snacks Category Boost PepsiCo’s (PEP) Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Curious Case of PepsiCo’s Product Volumes – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “KKR devours Tim Tam biscuits maker in $2.2 bln deal with Campbell – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “What Could Drive PepsiCo’s Earnings Decline In Q2 2019? – Forbes” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Logicbio Therapeutics Inc by 84,744 shares to 634,283 shares, valued at $6.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 367,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15M for 21.26 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.