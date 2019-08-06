As Dollar Gen (DG) Stock Price Rose, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Increased by $384,727 Its Stake; Lodge Hill Capital Position in United Rentals (URI) Cut as Stock Price Declined

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 25,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 339,025 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.51M, down from 364,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.35. About 1.81 million shares traded or 37.85% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dollar Gen (DG) by 17.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 3,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 21,559 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 18,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $132.65. About 1.76M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $365.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 51,500 shares to 196,869 shares, valued at $9.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,112 shares, and has risen its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Rentals Inc (URI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Rentals +5% after earnings beat, reaffirmed outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “United Rentals Falls After Cutting Guidance – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “9 After-Hours Stock Movers Tanking After Big News Reactions – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $456.52M for 4.94 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab (SCHD) by 22,488 shares to 552,336 shares, valued at $28.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr Cboe by 13,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,193 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl (NYSE:UPS).

