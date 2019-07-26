As Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Cut Its Stake; Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Raised Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Position by $2.11 Million

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust (DLR) by 228.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 17,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,494 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, up from 7,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $111.56. About 830,147 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 8.69% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 70.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 480,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 197,680 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45 million, down from 678,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $66.22. About 186,282 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 4.01% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.42% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q Adj EPS 78c-Adj EPS 84c; 26/03/2018 – Dolby Labs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Earns Frost & Sullivan’s Customer Value Leadership Award for its Superior Audio and Video Conferencing Techn; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Rev $301.4M; 09/05/2018 – Gamco Adds XL Group, Exits Dolby Labs, Cuts Navistar: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dolby Laboratories Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLB); 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.165 BLN TO $1.185 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Dolby and Shochiku Multiplex Theaters Bring First Dolby Cinema to Japan; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS 2Q REV. $301.4M, EST. $300.3M; 24/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Hosts LUNAFEST San Francisco with Breast Cancer Prevention Partners

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $339.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM) by 3,185 shares to 1,927 shares, valued at $200,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 8,612 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Natl Bank Of Omaha has 0.02% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 1,888 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt invested in 31,993 shares. Tributary Management Ltd reported 11,915 shares. Capital Sarl stated it has 14,200 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.01% or 29,036 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Com holds 0% or 538 shares. Capital Investors invested in 3.97 million shares or 0.2% of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank And invested in 151 shares. Novare Capital Management Ltd accumulated 42,806 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Comerica Savings Bank stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). 17,049 were accumulated by Stephens Ar. Wesbanco Savings Bank has 41,310 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Advsrs Inc Oh reported 0.01% stake. Security State Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested in 15,549 shares or 2.14% of the stock. Moreover, Holderness Invests has 0.16% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $44,052 activity.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $16.11 million activity. 3,920 shares valued at $254,800 were sold by GOTCHER PETER C on Tuesday, February 5. TEVANIAN AVADIS had sold 1,960 shares worth $127,400 on Tuesday, February 5. CHEW LEWIS also sold $2.21M worth of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) shares. Dolby Dagmar also sold $3.42 million worth of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) shares. 3,920 shares were sold by JASPER N WILLIAM JR, worth $254,800 on Tuesday, February 5.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 11,063 shares to 73,516 shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 61,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).