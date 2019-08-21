As Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Shares Rose, Beaconlight Capital Has Lifted Position by $16.84 Million; Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Upped Its Stratasys LTD (SSYS) Holding

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Stratasys Ltd (SSYS) by 173.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 18,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.53% . The institutional investor held 29,398 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $700,000, up from 10,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Stratasys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $22.93. About 234,514 shares traded. Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) has risen 46.02% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SSYS News: 18/04/2018 – Premium Aerospace drives 3D printing efforts with APWorks buy; 13/03/2018 – STRATASYS LTD – EXCLUSIVE THREE-YEAR COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ECKHART; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Stratasys 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation Of Ilan Levin As CEO And Director; 29/05/2018 – STRATASYS NAMES CHAIRMAN ELCHANAN JAGLOM INTERIM CEO; 05/03/2018 Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 03/04/2018 – Riverbridge Partners LLC Exits Position in Stratasys; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Unveils Spin-off Evolve Additive Solutions to Focus on New “STEP” Technology; 27/03/2018 – Leading French Pharmaceutical Company Achieves Full Return on Investment within First Year of Installing Stratasys Production 3

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 262.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 271,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The hedge fund held 375,144 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.62 million, up from 103,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $61.03. About 140,868 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 09/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Earns Frost & Sullivan’s Customer Value Leadership Award for its Superior Audio and Video Conferencing Technology; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Rev $301.4M; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q EPS 66c; 17/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and Jinyi Partner to Extend Spectacular Dolby Experiences to More Moviegoers in China; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $1.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Dolby and Shochiku Multiplex Theaters Bring First Dolby Cinema to Japan; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q Adj EPS 78c-Adj EPS 84c; 13/03/2018 – Edgewater Networks and Dolby Announce the Certification of Dolby Conference Phones in Edgewater Networks’ QuickConnect Interoperability Lab; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q EPS 64c-EPS 70c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold DLB shares while 65 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 54.78 million shares or 1.03% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Llc has 0% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Captrust Finance Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 2,141 shares. Amer Gp has invested 0% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Charles Schwab Investment Inc accumulated 487,056 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Quantbot Limited Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 906,947 shares. 5,000 are owned by Barbara Oil. Voya Invest Management Ltd accumulated 51,504 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 635,550 shares. Veritable LP has 4,810 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Comerica National Bank reported 7,902 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 7,873 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 27 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 3,904 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 1,490 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “82 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Dolby Laboratories, Inc.’s (NYSE:DLB) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Dolby Laboratories Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dolby Laboratories Honors the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 25, 2019.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (Call) (NYSE:YPF) by 31,700 shares to 344,200 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Builders Firstsource Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 2.49 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

More notable recent Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3D Systems Stumbles on Top and Bottom Lines; Stock Drops 16% – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Stratasys Stock Stumbled by 11% Today – Motley Fool” published on March 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Stratasys Ltd’s Shares Popped 26.5% Today – Motley Fool” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3D Systems Earnings Preview: 4 Things to Watch – Nasdaq” published on April 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SSYS, MED, PGR – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold SSYS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 29.32 million shares or 4.58% more from 28.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 6,599 shares. Valley Advisers Inc stated it has 105 shares. Moody State Bank Division reported 302 shares. Da Davidson & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) for 43,440 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) for 80,093 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2.81M shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 14,598 shares. Point72 Asset LP reported 3,255 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qci Asset New York has invested 0% in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS). Prtn Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 60,605 shares. Northern Tru accumulated 0% or 500,350 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 459,153 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Captrust Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS). Tiaa Cref Management Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS). Fifth Third Bank & Trust reported 50 shares.