As Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Trigran Investments Raised Position; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Holder Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Has Cut Its Stake by $936.00 Million

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold 8.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943.52M, down from 16.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $138.75. About 8.93M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 03/04/2018 – Microsoft calls for dismissal of U.S. Supreme Court privacy fight; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 242,087 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.25M, up from 236,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $65.04. About 122,559 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 4.01% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.42% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q Adj EPS 78c-Adj EPS 84c; 13/03/2018 – Edgewater Networks and Dolby Announce the Certification of Dolby Conference Phones in Edgewater Networks’ QuickConnect Interoperability Lab; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS 2Q REV. $301.4M, EST. $300.3M; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Rev $301.4M; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES A FINANCING INCLUDE BAIDU VENTURES, TENCENT, AND DOLBY FAMILY VENTURE VENTURES; 03/04/2018 – Innovative Sonic Joins Via Licensing’s LTE Patent Pool; 17/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and Jinyi Partner to Extend Spectacular Dolby Experiences to More Moviegoers in China; 09/05/2018 – Gamco Adds XL Group, Exits Dolby Labs, Cuts Navistar: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Via Sponsors University of California’s Asia IP Project; 17/04/2018 – JINYI TO OPEN 20 DOLBY CINEMA LOCATIONS IN CHINA OVER 4 YRS

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $16.11 million activity. $3.42M worth of stock was sold by Dolby Dagmar on Monday, February 4. GOTCHER PETER C sold $254,800 worth of stock. Another trade for 3,920 shares valued at $254,800 was sold by JASPER N WILLIAM JR. 35,000 shares were sold by CHEW LEWIS, worth $2.21 million on Friday, February 8. 1,960 shares were sold by TEVANIAN AVADIS, worth $127,400 on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold DLB shares while 65 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 54.78 million shares or 1.03% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 1,800 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). 69,711 are held by Burney Company. Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Co accumulated 5.51M shares. Disciplined Growth Mn accumulated 1.61% or 1.46M shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communications New York holds 0% or 1,966 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.04% or 292,718 shares in its portfolio. Capital Management owns 113,526 shares. Barclays Plc has 74,027 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aimz Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.56% or 36,122 shares. Strs Ohio reported 6,742 shares. Geode Cap Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Patten Patten Tn owns 46,595 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De owns 805,680 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 30,160 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $40.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xperi Corp by 572,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343,117 shares, and cut its stake in Quantenna Communications Inc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.