As Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Market Valuation Rose, Beaconlight Capital Lifted Position by $16.84 Million; Mckinley Capital Management Lowered Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Position by $339,150; Valuation Rose

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 262.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 271,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The hedge fund held 375,144 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.62M, up from 103,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $60.66. About 691,395 shares traded or 74.18% up from the average. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 25/04/2018 – Toshiba Launches Dolby Vision Capable TVs; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Net $70.6M; 19/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N – FORMED A GLOBAL, STRATEGIC INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PARTNERSHIP WITH GUANGDONG OPPO MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP; 09/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Earns Frost & Sullivan’s Customer Value Leadership Award for its Superior Audio and Video Conferencing Techn; 17/04/2018 – JINYI TO OPEN 20 DOLBY CINEMA LOCATIONS IN CHINA OVER 4 YRS; 22/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and Hunan Broadcasting System lnked a Strategic Partnership in China; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q EPS 64c-EPS 70c; 17/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and Jinyi Partner to Extend Spectacular Dolby Experiences to More Moviegoers in China

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 595 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 15,714 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97M, down from 16,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $15.69 during the last trading session, reaching $484.58. About 698,418 shares traded or 4.44% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $352.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Olin Corp (Call) (NYSE:OLN) by 617,430 shares to 316,000 shares, valued at $7.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (Call) (NYSE:YPF) by 31,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,200 shares, and cut its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 51.33 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 3,710 shares to 176,388 shares, valued at $15.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 4,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

