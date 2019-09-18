As Dolby Laboratories Com Cl (DLB) Market Value Rose, Disciplined Growth Investors Lowered Holding by $4.69 Million; Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Cut Jetblue Awys (JBLU) Stake by $3.76 Million; Stock Rose

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) by 21.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 209,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The hedge fund held 769,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.22M, down from 978,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.09. About 1.84 million shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 09/04/2018 – JetBlue Launches `GreenUp™’ Campaign in Celebration of Earth Month; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 17/04/2018 – JetBlue: Both JetBlue and TWU Will Organize Negotiating Committees; 21/03/2018 – JETBLUE CANCELS NEARLY 500 FLIGHTS THROUGH THURSDAY ON STORM; 24/05/2018 – JetBlue Announces Fort Lauderdale as the New Home for Its Travel Products Subsidiary; 25/04/2018 – JetBlue Is Refining Long Beach, Calif. Schedule to Better Meet the Needs of the Market; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – QTRLY PASSENGER REVENUE PER ASM OF 12.06 CENTS VS 11.46 CENTS; 18/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – JAMES HNAT, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT CORPORATE AFFAIRS AND GENERAL COUNSEL, WILL BE RETIRING FROM HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE JUNE 30; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue 1Q Traffic Up 4.1%; 25/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS SAYS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO IMPLEMENT AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM – SEC FILING

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com Cl (DLB) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 73,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.71 million, down from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $63.39. About 93,020 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 26/03/2018 – Dolby Labs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q EPS 64c-EPS 70c; 17/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and Jinyi Partner to Extend Spectacular Dolby Experiences to More Moviegoers in China; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dolby Laboratories Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLB); 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 09/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Earns Frost & Sullivan’s Customer Value Leadership Award for its Superior Audio and Video Conferencing Technology; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees Ongoing Tax Rate for Rest of FY18 20% to 23%; 25/04/2018 – Toshiba Launches Dolby Vision Capable TVs

Analysts await JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 48.84% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.43 per share. JBLU’s profit will be $185.82M for 6.68 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by JetBlue Airways Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% EPS growth.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51B and $404.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 83,500 shares to 547,500 shares, valued at $31.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

