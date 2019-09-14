As Dolby Laboratories (Call) (DLB) Shares Rose, Holder Beaconlight Capital Trimmed Its Stake by $17.28 Million; Hyatt Hotels (H) Shareholder Grs Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding by $5.23 Million as Shares Declined

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 71.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 68,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The institutional investor held 165,297 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.58M, up from 96,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $77.28. About 658,131 shares traded or 17.76% up from the average. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 07/05/2018 – HYATT HOTELS SAYS ON MAY 4 ENTERED INTO A PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT WITH ANDREW D. WINGATE AND LUCINDA S. FALK IN THEIR CAPACITY AS CO-TRUSTEES; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels 1Q Net $411M; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 07/05/2018 – Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami Opens Its Doors in the Heart of Miami’s Financial District; 02/05/2018 – HYATT SEES FY REVPAR +2% TO +3.5%; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of CFCRE 2016-C4; 21/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels Announces Nish Palas Istanbul Hotel Officially Opens; 30/04/2018 – Hyatt Announces Plans for Hyatt Centric Melbourne; 18/04/2018 – All New Business Lunch Offerings at Grand Hyatt Mumbai

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (Call) (DLB) by 71.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 270,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The hedge fund held 105,100 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.79 million, down from 375,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $64.6. About 227,541 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Rev $301.4M; 14/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – OPPO and Dolby Laboratories Announce Global Strategic Intellectual Property Partnership; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees FY Rev $1.165B-$1.185B; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q Rev $310M-$320M; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 78C TO 84C, EST. $1; 18/04/2018 – Dolby and Shochiku Multiplex Theaters Bring First Dolby Cinema to Japan; 09/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Earns Frost & Sullivan’s Customer Value Leadership Award for its Superior Audio and Video Conferencing Technology; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Net $70.6M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold H shares while 63 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 37.84 million shares or 0.73% more from 37.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0% or 5,381 shares. Eaton Vance has invested 0.12% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0% stake. Hightower Advsr Lc holds 23,912 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 22 shares. Prospector Ptnrs Limited Liability Co owns 49,165 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 6,360 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wexford Lp has 0.59% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) for 66,168 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Research has invested 0.01% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Raymond James Associates owns 5,819 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Melvin Cap Mgmt Lp holds 0.23% or 300,000 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invs Inc invested in 113 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold DLB shares while 86 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 55.53 million shares or 1.37% more from 54.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Trust Communication stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 1,563 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2,100 were reported by Macquarie Group Ltd. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 5,275 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research holds 0.05% or 142,400 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 19,898 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 157,428 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Patten & Patten Tn accumulated 44,010 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Fifth Third Bancshares has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). 1,100 are held by Point72 Asset Lp. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Eagle Ridge Invest Management reported 1.09% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Bb&T Securities Ltd Co invested in 0% or 8,378 shares. Bartlett Ltd Company holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.04% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) or 21,883 shares.

Analysts await Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 54.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.31 per share. DLB’s profit will be $48.37M for 33.65 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Dolby Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.