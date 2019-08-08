As Dnb Finl (DNBF) Stock Rose, Shareholder Castine Capital Management Increased Its Holding; As Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (VOD) Stock Declined, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Trimmed Stake

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dnb Finl Corp (DNBF) by 29.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 50,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.49% . The institutional investor held 223,055 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43M, up from 172,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dnb Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.37M market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $42.5. About 481 shares traded. DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) has risen 37.51% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.51% the S&P500. Some Historical DNBF News: 02/05/2018 – DNB Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By DNB Markets for May. 9; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM; 26/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DNB BANK ASA OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A+’; 26/04/2018 – DNB CEO: BANK BETTER POSITIONED THAN MOST TO NIBOR FLUCTUATIONS; 31/05/2018 – DNB ASA DNB; 29/05/2018 – Cargotec Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By DNB Markets for Jun. 1; 09/03/2018 – REC SILICON ASA REC.OL – HAS MANDATED ARCTIC SECURITIES AND DNB MARKETS TO ARRANGE A SERIES OF FIXED INCOME INVESTOR MEETINGS COMMENCING ON MONDAY, 12 MARCH; 07/05/2018 – John W Rosenthal Capital Mgmt In Exits DNB Financial; 26/04/2018 – RIPPLE EFFECTS STRENGTHEN DNB’S PERFORMANCE; 26/04/2018 – DNB CEO: SEES 1Q NORWEGIAN HOUSE PRICE INCREASES CONTINUING

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (VOD) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 28,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 671,200 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.20 million, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.17. About 830,230 shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 26/03/2018 – Daily News (EG): Vodafone tops list of telecom companies in Egypt in 2017 revenue growth; 02/05/2018 – ITV: TalkTalk, Vodafone and Virgin Mobile poor performers in customer service; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS; 15/05/2018 – New Vodafone CEO Needs `Safe Pair of Hands’ for Deals, Rivalry; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 05/04/2018 – Ofcom: Vodafone Won 50 MHz of 3.4 GHz Spectrum for GBP378.2 Mln; 08/05/2018 – REG-TELESTE’S SUBSIDIARY CABLEWAY SIGNS A NEW THREE-YEAR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH VODAFONE GERMANY; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold DNBF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.39 million shares or 6.67% more from 1.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 7,844 shares in its portfolio. Fj Capital Management Ltd Co holds 0.89% or 228,959 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Castine Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 2.61% invested in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). 160 are owned by Meeder Asset Management Inc. Northern Tru Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 15,936 shares. Pnc Svcs Gru reported 0% stake. 7,500 are held by Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Co. Morgan Stanley stated it has 14,065 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management accumulated 0.01% or 25,465 shares. Baldwin Invest Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,918 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street owns 5,711 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Lc holds 18,525 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 1,299 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bryn Mawr Com has 0.02% invested in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 13 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $93,787 activity. $7,515 worth of DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) shares were bought by Barsz Peter Richard. Another trade for 167 shares valued at $7,515 was bought by GRIESSER GERARD F. 242 shares were bought by Joyner Mildred C, worth $9,283 on Monday, April 1. Fillippo Thomas A had bought 200 shares worth $7,672 on Monday, April 1. The insider Biery James R. bought $5,792. The insider Malloy James A bought $2,800.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 450,797 shares to 795,203 shares, valued at $14.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 113,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 351,597 shares, and cut its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 79,698 shares to 84,154 shares, valued at $17.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 187,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

