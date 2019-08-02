As Dnb Finl (DNBF) Stock Price Rose, Fj Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position; Micron Technology (MU) Stock Rose While Wedbush Securities Has Raised Its Holding

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 37.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 7,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 27,326 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 19,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.6. About 37.91M shares traded or 28.00% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript)

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dnb Finl Corp (DNBF) by 61.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 86,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.49% . The hedge fund held 228,959 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.65M, up from 142,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dnb Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 2,520 shares traded. DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) has risen 37.51% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.51% the S&P500. Some Historical DNBF News: 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 18; 26/04/2018 – DnB ASA 1Q Profit Benefited from Positive Developments in Norway; 16/05/2018 – DNB ASSET MANAGEMENT FUNDS ACCEPT OFFER FOR 9.14% SAFEROAD; 20/03/2018 – DNB maintains 3-4 pct lending growth target for 2018 -CEO; 23/05/2018 – Tieto Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By DNB Markets for May. 30; 26/04/2018 – DnB ASA 1Q Net Interest Income NOK9.01B; 29/05/2018 – Tieto at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By DNB Markets Today; 18/04/2018 – Norway crown to firm as growth accelerates, rates rise -DNB; 11/05/2018 – OCEAN YIELD ASA OCY.OL – HAS MANDATED DNB MARKETS (GLOBAL COORDINATOR), DANSKE BANK, FEARNLEY SECURITIES, NORDEA AND SEB TO ARRANGE A SERIES OF FIXED INCOME INVESTOR MEETINGS IN NORDIC REGION; 08/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Presentation at DNB’s Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 0.07% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has 0.05% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Dalal Street Limited Liability Co holds 26.52% or 1.70 million shares in its portfolio. Nomura owns 1.97M shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. 155,300 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Glob Thematic Prns Lc holds 1.32M shares or 2.55% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 7,505 shares. Oakworth Capital reported 14,607 shares. First Republic Management reported 33,917 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Waddell Reed Financial Inc holds 11.25M shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. 3.49M are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Allstate reported 0.07% stake. Oppenheimer & owns 77,535 shares. Jane Street Lc invested in 1.27M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Sg Americas Llc invested in 0.01% or 22,035 shares.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9,156 shares to 43,472 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Company Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 8,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,091 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Dynamic Credit (PCI).

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $968.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 183,751 shares to 689,249 shares, valued at $8.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 8,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,975 shares, and cut its stake in Civista Bancshares Inc.