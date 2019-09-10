As Dnb Finl (DNBF) Market Value Rose, Fj Capital Management Lifted by $3.22 Million Its Holding; Boston Partners Upped Its Patterson Companies (PDCO) Stake by $302,757

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dnb Finl Corp (DNBF) by 61.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 86,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.49% . The hedge fund held 228,959 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.65M, up from 142,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dnb Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.41M market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 11,963 shares traded. DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) has risen 37.51% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.51% the S&P500. Some Historical DNBF News: 31/05/2018 – DNB ASA DNB.OL – LEADING NORDIC BANKS DNB BANK ASA, DANSKE BANK A/S, NORDEA BANK AB (PUBL), SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB (PUBL) AND SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB (PUBL) HAVE DECIDED TO EXPLORE POSSIBLE; 25/05/2018 – DNB BANK TO REDEEM SUBORDINATED NOTES ON JUNE 18; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Emerging Markets Adds MRV, Exits FirstRand; 08/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Presentation at DNB’s Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference; 16/04/2018 – DNB OTTERSTAD, FIGENSCHOU NAMED GROUP EXEC VICE PRESIDENTS IN; 07/05/2018 – DNB Norden III Adds Elkem, Exits Kone, Cuts SpareBank 1 SMN; 07/03/2018 – Safe Bulkers, Inc; 23/05/2018 – MARINE HARVEST ASA MHG.OL – MANDATED DNB MARKETS AND NORDEA (COORDINATORS), AND DANSKE BANK, RABOBANK AND SEB TO ARRANGE A SERIES OF FIXED INCOME INVESTOR MEETINGS COMMENCING ON MONDAY 28 MAY; 20/03/2018 – DNB’S CEO SAYS NO REASON TO CHANGE GUIDANCE OF 3-4 PCT LENDING GROWTH IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By DNB Bank

Boston Partners increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 14,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The institutional investor held 716,777 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.66 million, up from 702,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72B market cap company. The stock increased 4.56% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $17.89. About 709,616 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Elects Robert C. Frenzel to Bd of Directors; 13/03/2018 – PATTERSON COS. AUTHORIZES NEW $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (PDCO); 03/05/2018 – Patterson Announces Dental Leadership Transition; 09/05/2018 – Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Exits Position in Patterson Cos; 23/05/2018 – Patterson’s Zurday’s Employment Will Be on an At-Will Basis; 23/05/2018 – Patterson’s Zurbay Would Be Entitled to Severance Including 1.5 Times Then-Current Base Salary if Terminated Without Cause; 13/03/2018 – PATTERSON COS. BOARD AUTHORIZES NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,; 29/03/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES SAYS ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MARCH 29, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Patterson’s Zurbay Subject to Noncompetition and Nonsolicitation Provisions During Employment, 24 Months Thereafter

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $968.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 28,713 shares to 687,287 shares, valued at $21.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rbb Bancorp by 92,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 985,874 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Of Tex Bancshares Inc.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 13 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $93,787 activity. MURRAY CHARLES A also bought $9,540 worth of DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) on Monday, July 1. Biery James R. bought 106 shares worth $4,770. 137 shares were bought by Fillippo Thomas A, worth $6,165 on Monday, July 1. Joyner Mildred C had bought 242 shares worth $9,283 on Monday, April 1. Shares for $7,519 were bought by GRIESSER GERARD F. The insider Barsz Peter Richard bought $7,515.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold DNBF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.39 million shares or 6.67% more from 1.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 1,299 shares. Millennium Lc reported 35,683 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) for 5,711 shares. Philadelphia Trust reported 101,255 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs invested in 0% or 5,870 shares. Bryn Mawr owns 8,940 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Banc Funds Communications Ltd Liability Company owns 0.1% invested in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) for 34,274 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0% or 38,479 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) for 10 shares. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) for 1,259 shares. Wellington Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Mycio Wealth Ltd Llc accumulated 7,500 shares. Baldwin Management Ltd Liability Company owns 5,918 shares. Castine Capital Lc has 223,055 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 71 shares.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 124,283 shares to 345,173 shares, valued at $56.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Fndtn Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 27,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).