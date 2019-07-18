As Dnb Financial (DNBF) Stock Rose, Holder Banc Funds Co Decreased Position by $1.76 Million; Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Decreased Its Wells Fargo And Co (WFC) Holding by $48.67 Million; Stock Declined

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Wells Fargo And Co (WFC) by 94.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 1.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,880 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo And Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.21. About 21.56 million shares traded or 16.87% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS ARE STILL A GREAT INVESTMENT IN TERMS OF RETURN ON TANGIBLE NET ASSETS; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED AS DIRECTORS 12 NOMINEES NAMED IN CO’S PROXY STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Rate Forecasts as of May 9 (Table); 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in TCP Capital; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – CFPB AND OCC HAVE COLLECTIVELY OFFERED TO RESOLVE MATTERS FOR AGGREGATE OF $1 BLN IN CIVIL MONEY PENALTIES; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Settlement Amount Was Fully Accrued as of March 31; 29/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Massive Home-Lending Arm Shuffles Top Lieutenants; 26/04/2018 – Emma: Exclusive: Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Dnb Financial Corporation (DNBF) by 58.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 47,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 34,274 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 81,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Dnb Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 8,147 shares traded. DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) has risen 16.42% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.99% the S&P500. Some Historical DNBF News: 26/04/2018 – DnB ASA 1Q Profit Benefited from Positive Developments in Norway; 11/05/2018 – Valmet Management Roadshow Scheduled By DNB Markets for May. 18; 23/05/2018 – MARINE HARVEST ASA MHG.OL – MANDATED DNB MARKETS AND NORDEA (COORDINATORS), AND DANSKE BANK, RABOBANK AND SEB TO ARRANGE A SERIES OF FIXED INCOME INVESTOR MEETINGS COMMENCING ON MONDAY 28 MAY…; 27/04/2018 – DNB – DNB – PURCHASE OF SHRS BY PRIMARY INSIDERS; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 19; 21/03/2018 – NEXT BIOMETRICS RETAINS CARNEGIE, DNB FOR PLACEMENT; 26/04/2018 – DNB CEO: INCREASE IN COUNTERCYCLICAL BUFFER IS A RISK; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 4.1% Position in DNB Financial; 26/04/2018 – DnB ASA 1Q Net Interest Income NOK9.01B; 26/04/2018 – DnB ASA 1Q EPS NOK3.36

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10,008 shares to 171,055 shares, valued at $14.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 283,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 789,567 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Capital Inc Ri invested in 27,929 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Fiduciary has invested 0.4% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 4.08 million shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Lc accumulated 0.09% or 6,105 shares. Willingdon Wealth owns 5,362 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Stifel invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Walter Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv accumulated 52,640 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank stated it has 5,906 shares. Pinnacle reported 83,020 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Inc Lc reported 43,720 shares. Fin Advisory Group accumulated 5,322 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Blackrock Inc accumulated 287.98 million shares. Guyasuta Invest Inc accumulated 292,039 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Llc holds 5,073 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Analysts await DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 34.04% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.47 per share. DNBF’s profit will be $2.73 million for 17.56 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by DNB Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold DNBF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.39 million shares or 6.67% more from 1.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Inc invested in 124,182 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 1,502 shares. State Street Corporation owns 5,711 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 14,065 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) for 160 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0% invested in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Philadelphia Trust reported 0.34% stake. Fj Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 228,959 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital has 0.01% invested in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) for 25,465 shares. Blackrock Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Castine Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 2.61% of its portfolio in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) for 223,055 shares. 71 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. 7,844 were reported by Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Company. Renaissance Ltd owns 0% invested in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) for 18,525 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can has 0% invested in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF).

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartfinancial Inc. by 64,000 shares to 497,956 shares, valued at $9.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of Princeton by 16,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,521 shares, and has risen its stake in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 13 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $93,787 activity. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $7,672 was bought by Fillippo Thomas A. MURRAY CHARLES A bought $9,552 worth of DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) on Monday, April 1. Biery James R. also bought $5,792 worth of DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) on Monday, April 1. GRIESSER GERARD F also bought $7,519 worth of DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) shares. Joyner Mildred C bought $9,283 worth of DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) on Monday, April 1. $2,800 worth of DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) was bought by Malloy James A on Monday, April 1.