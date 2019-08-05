As Dlh Holdings (DLHC) Stock Value Declined, Holder Wynnefield Capital Has Decreased Its Holding; Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose While Scge Management LP Increased Stake

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Dlh Holdings Corp (DLHC) by 9.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 387,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.81% . The hedge fund held 3.62M shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14M, down from 4.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Dlh Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.41% or $0.3692 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6108. About 20,432 shares traded. DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) has declined 12.73% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DLHC News: 15/05/2018 – DLH Holdings 2Q Rev $34.4M; 15/05/2018 – DLH Holdings 2Q EPS 10c; 14/05/2018 – DLH HOLDINGS SAYS ON MAY 10, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CERTAIN LOAN AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 2, 2016 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – DLH HOLDINGS SAYS AS AMENDED, MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IS MAY 1, 2021; 21/03/2018 DLH Holdings Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets; 20/04/2018 – DJ DLH Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLHC)

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.35M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $515.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.45% or $8.42 during the last trading session, reaching $180.6. About 13.98 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook’s Sandberg says data-sharing tool complied with FTC – Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to question Facebook over consultancy’s access to user data; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Facebook reportedly delays plans to release a smart speaker; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 17/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S KAPLAN: LEARNED A LOT FROM 2016 ELECTION, BREXIT; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE BOOSTED TXN, GRUB, FB, MON, MU IN 1Q: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Lawmakers Grill Mark Zuckerberg Over Facebook: Live Coverage; 22/03/2018 – Suspended Cambridge Analytica CEO recalled by British parliamentary committee; 27/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Reports in the US say Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress, after refusing an

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Top Megacap Stock of 2019 Will Surprise You – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IVV, FB, GOOG, GOOGL: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, FB – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

