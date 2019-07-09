As Disney Walt Prodtns (DIS) Valuation Rose, Gamco Investors Et Al Lifted Its Holding by $65.07 Million; Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Lowered Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding as Share Price Rose

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 72.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 205,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,810 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.36M, down from 283,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $368.88. About 404,071 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 08/03/2018 – SEASPAN SHIPYARDS’ CANADIAN EXPERTISE TO BE SHARED INTERNATIONALLY WITH AWARDING OF LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA CONTRACT FOR NEW ZEALAND’S FRIGATE SYSTEM UPGRADE PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – Sikorsky Announces its German lndustrialization for the Country’s New Heavy Lift Helicopter Competition; 07/05/2018 – CDR Names Lockheed Martin Canada Top Defence Company for 2018; 29/04/2018 – LMT: # Libya_now The cargo plane, which landed on Sunday in the vicinity of the sparkling field, was hit by a technical error minutes before it took off. It is likely that the crash occurred during the flight, which caused it to fall; 17/05/2018 – Lockheed Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 16/05/2018 – Sikorsky Begins CH-53 King Stallion Heavy Lift Helicopter Deliveries to the U.S. Marine Corps; 03/04/2018 – Supersonic Jet With Less Noise? Lockheed Wins NASA Award to Try; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED 1Q EPS $4.02; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Visits Lockheed Martin’s Silicon Valley Site

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Disney Walt Prodtns (DIS) by 693.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 586,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 670,704 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.47M, up from 84,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Disney Walt Prodtns for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $141.21. About 5.00 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74B and $17.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc N (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 34,750 shares to 88,605 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Residential Invt Co (NYSE:NRZ) by 56,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. Shares for $2.30M were sold by Evans Michele A on Thursday, February 7. On Monday, February 25 the insider GORDON ILENE S bought $229,533.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $4.72 EPS, up 9.51% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.31 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 19.54 P/E if the $4.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.99 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.20% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Limited Liability Com reported 18,078 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 0.17% or 3,485 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Com has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Johnson Gp Inc Inc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Quantres Asset Management has invested 0.46% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 11,450 are owned by Nbt Fincl Bank N A. Choate Invest Advisors owns 1,270 shares. Harvest Management invested in 0.09% or 954 shares. 41,573 were accumulated by Cibc Mkts. Burney Company accumulated 24,118 shares. Strategic Glob Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.18% or 2,901 shares in its portfolio. 10,625 were accumulated by Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Limited. Exchange Capital Management Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Hartline Inv holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 5,909 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Growth 50: Oh Deere Me, This Portfolio’s Income Just Keeps Plowing Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lanny’s June Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Raytheon and Northrop Grumman Team Up to Battle Lockheed Martin in Hypersonics – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed Martin: Near-Term Momentum Could Be Running Low – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. The insider WOODFORD BRENT sold 4 shares worth $451.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 1.72% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 62,893 shares. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.57% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 18,824 shares. The New York-based Arrow Fincl Corporation has invested 0.75% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pettyjohn Wood & White has invested 2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Burt Wealth accumulated 5,189 shares. First Allied Advisory invested in 0.32% or 83,583 shares. Cardinal Capital Inc holds 1.69% or 152,035 shares in its portfolio. Autus Asset Management Llc has invested 1.51% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fiera invested in 462,533 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 96,017 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Advsr Cap Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 0.08% stake. 4,004 were accumulated by Capstone Advsrs. Private Tru Company Na owns 21,615 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio.