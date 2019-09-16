As Disney Walt Prodtns (DIS) Stock Rose, Holder Thompson Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.17 Million; Hightower Advisors Has Lowered Stake in Total S A (TOT) by $435,435

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Prodtns (DIS) by 19.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 15,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 64,964 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.07 million, down from 80,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Prodtns for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 1.86M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 7,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 116,342 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.50 million, down from 124,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $52.81. About 1.25M shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 05/03/2018 – Total CEO Not Stressing Over Lack of Permian Position — CERAWeek Market Talk; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS GLOBAL SOLAR MARKET WILL DECLINE ON TARIFFS; 28/05/2018 – Total, Partners to Launch Zinia 2 Deep Offshore Development; 28/05/2018 – TOTAL STARTS ZINIA 2 DEVELOPMENT IN ANGOLA’S OFFSHORE BLOCK 17; 16/05/2018 – $FP.FR: Total won’t be in a position to continue the SP11 project in Iran & will have to unwind all related operation before 4 Nov. unless a waiver is granted to the company by the U.S! – ! $FP.FR; 26/04/2018 – Total Announces an Increase of 3.2% for the First 2018 Interim Dividend at 0.64EUR Per Share; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS HIS EV BATTERY RENTAL COSTS MORE THAN GASOLINE; 10/04/2018 – Total CDS Tightens 3 Bps, Most in 11 Months; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL] COMMENTS ON U.S. STANCE REGARDING IRAN IN STATEMENT; 11/04/2018 – Total Submitted Offer on Cobalt’s Assets of About $300M

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.13 EPS, down 23.13% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TOT’s profit will be $2.91 billion for 11.68 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.62% EPS growth.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $16.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 37,772 shares to 47,351 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 23,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.55 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $512.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 10,687 shares to 113,244 shares, valued at $6.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 41,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 446,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com (NYSE:ADS).