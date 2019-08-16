As Disney Walt Prodtns (DIS) Shares Rose, Paradigm Asset Management Co Increased Its Holding by $5.55 Million; Northeast Financial Consultants Lowered Stake in Pfizer (PFE) by $948,780

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Prodtns (DIS) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 50 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 650 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.17 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Prodtns for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $133.41. About 7.29 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 22,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.66M, down from 2.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 28.41 million shares traded or 10.15% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – RETACRIT HAS BEEN APPROVED AS A BIOSIMILAR, NOT AS AN INTERCHANGEABLE PRODUCT; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Several Potential Near-Term Opportunities in Core Therapeutic Areas; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Corporation Appoints Petra Danielsohn-Weil, PhD, to Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s move for Pfizer’s consumer arm divides market; 01/05/2018 – PFE: GOVERNMENT ACTION NEEDED TO HELP ADDRESS REBATES, ACCESS; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Trial of Axitinib, Known as Inlyta, Was Stopped ‘Due to Futility’; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 060657 Company: PFIZER; 12/04/2018 – $PFE Doses First Patient Using Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for DMD Early data expected in 1H19, once all 12 patients have been evaluated for one full year post-treatment. -; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX OBSERVED IN STUDY OF ADOLESCENT SMOKERS WAS SIMILAR TO THAT SEEN IN STUDIES OF ADULTS

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86B and $900.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 523,254 shares to 539,617 shares, valued at $84.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 163,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,781 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tctc Ltd has 2.52% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Argent owns 1.31% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 294,113 shares. Sun Life Financial invested in 9,452 shares. 51,403 are owned by Annex Advisory Serv Limited Liability Corporation. Saybrook Cap Nc holds 0.65% or 35,135 shares. Spc Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 9,695 shares. Inverness Counsel Lc New York holds 0.09% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 37,762 shares. 29.70M are held by Franklin Res Inc. Garde holds 0.06% or 8,336 shares. Bessemer Secs Limited Company accumulated 38,660 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Kames Cap Public Ltd Co has 2.07 million shares for 2.49% of their portfolio. Davis R M holds 0.09% or 55,286 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & has 13,000 shares. Interocean Ltd reported 16,010 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bokf Na stated it has 0.8% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) by 150 shares to 150 shares, valued at $26.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mosaic Co. (NYSE:MOS) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,050 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).

