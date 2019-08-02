As Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Fruth Investment Management Raised Its Holding; Amgen (AMGN) Holder Aviance Capital Partners Lowered Its Holding

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 22.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 5,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 20,501 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90 million, down from 26,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $187.51. About 2.02M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 27/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO EXPAND USE OF PROLIA® (DENO; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 19/03/2018 – Mersana Strengthens Bd of Directors Leadership With Appointment of Willard H. Dere, M.D., Professor at the University of Utah and Retired Chief Medical Officer of Amgen; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY; 17/05/2018 – FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha Prevents Heart Attacks and Strokes; 17/05/2018 – BEYONDSPRING TO PRESENT POSITIVE DATA FROM PROSPECTIVE PHASE 2 TRIAL COMPARING PLINABULIN TO NEULASTA FOR THE PREVENTION OF CHEMOTHERAPY-INDUCED NEUTROPENIA AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 6,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,972 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 18,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $141.84. About 5.06M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93 million and $238.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “‘Lion King’ latest Disney box office smash – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Imperial Capital Remains A Disney Bull Following Fox Closure – Benzinga” published on March 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “‘Endgame’ highest-grossing film ever – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What Wall Street Is Saying About Disney+ – Benzinga” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Imperial Capital Is More Bullish On Disney – Benzinga” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. J Goldman & Company LP owns 5.41% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 864,455 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0.39% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 2,521 are owned by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Amer Century reported 0.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lvw Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). California-based Financial Bank Of The West has invested 0.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Edgestream Ptnrs Limited Partnership owns 9,023 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Merriman Wealth Ltd Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,297 shares. First Tru holds 78,080 shares. Segantii Cap Mngmt holds 1.04% or 80,000 shares in its portfolio. Independent Franchise Partners Llp accumulated 139,025 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability owns 3,691 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 78,056 shares. Marvin & Palmer holds 42,569 shares. Telos Capital accumulated 40,973 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57 million and $349.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) by 29,952 shares to 56,050 shares, valued at $811,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Pa Investment Quality Municipal (NQP) by 28,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL).