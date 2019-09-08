As Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Fruth Investment Management Raised Its Holding; As Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Cypress Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 27,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 199,419 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.94M, down from 226,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $86.04. About 4.45M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE; 11/03/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS HEARTMATE 3 STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT AT TWO YEARS; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT MAY HAVE INTENDED TO COMMIT SUICIDE; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS VARIOUS EXPLOSIVE DEVICES HAVE BEEN DETECTED, INCLUDING ONE C02 DEVICE, ONE MOLOTOV COCKTAIL

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 6,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,972 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 18,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 4.09 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47B for 25.61 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $540.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 35,780 shares to 73,480 shares, valued at $9.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Abbott Laboratories’s (NYSE:ABT) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Abbott announces positive data on brain injury test – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “University of California sues Abbott over probiotic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Has Disney Lost Its Way, Hurting Disney Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney Moves to Beef Up Its Theme Parks – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Will a Hurricane Crash Disney World’s “Star Wars” Party? – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

