As Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, Fruth Investment Management Increased Stake; Wolverine Asset Management Decreased Las Vegas Sands (Put) (LVS) Position by $9.97 Million as Stock Price Rose

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 6,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,972 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 18,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.61. About 6.45M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Put) (LVS) by 87.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 166,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 190,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $62.9. About 3.65M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Casino Rev $2.6B; 09/05/2018 – Hong Kong group aims to curb money laundering around Asia; 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS 1Q NET REV. $3.58B; 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Asset Corporate Ln F by 40,283 shares to 125,790 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hancock John Invs Tr (NYSE:JHI) by 33,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LVS’s profit will be $618.24 million for 19.66 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.09% negative EPS growth.

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93M and $238.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

