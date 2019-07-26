As Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Fruth Investment Management Increased Its Holding by $676,989; Valero Energy (VLO) Shares Declined While Riverhead Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $6.52 Million

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 6,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,972 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 18,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $144.76. About 4.98M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 77,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,101 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 97,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $84.94. About 1.39M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – THROUGH UNITS, ACQUIRED PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU S.A.C. FROM PEGASUS CAPITAL ADVISORS, PBF MANAGEMENT EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION SETS OFF FIRE AT VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY; 09/05/2018 – Valero Energy at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 26/04/2018 – VALERO PLANS SECOND COKER AT PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – BOARD APPROVED CONSTRUCTION OF A 45 MEGAWATT COGENERATION PLANT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY; 19/04/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RUNNING AT 10 PERCENT ABOVE CAPACITY; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS CITY SAYS ALL VALERO PERSONNEL ACCOUNTED FOR, NO INJURIES; 14/03/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 14/05/2018 – Valero Acquires Pure Biofuels Del Peru

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93 million and $238.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Commercial Bank And Trust Limited has invested 2.15% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Maple Cap has 5,581 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Norinchukin State Bank The invested in 1.01% or 713,712 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Co invested in 0.58% or 34,622 shares. Rockland has 0.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 2,013 were accumulated by Founders Fincl Securities Lc. Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 3,325 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Sns Fincl Lc holds 30,789 shares. 72,046 are held by Mai Cap Mngmt. 15,950 are held by Intrust Natl Bank Na. 798,597 were accumulated by Bancshares Of Nova Scotia. Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv owns 35,677 shares. Parthenon Lc has invested 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ar Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 45,583 shares. First Finance In invested in 1,777 shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $84,970 activity.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 4,300 shares to 21,607 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 5,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl holds 0.02% or 17,156 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2,943 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fulton Fincl Bank Na holds 8,274 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.19% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Castleark Mngmt Ltd Co holds 53,850 shares. 1.01 million are owned by Principal Fin Grp. Ellington Mgmt Group Llc holds 5,500 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Lc holds 326 shares. Convergence Inv owns 1.13% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 60,895 shares. Provise Grp Llc owns 34,830 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson Inc has 18,780 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Everence Cap invested in 12,610 shares. Smith Graham Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 64,410 shares.

