As Disney Walt Hldg Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Capital Investment Advisors Boosted Stake; Wbi Investments Has Cut Its Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Position as Share Price Declined

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 46.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 55,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The institutional investor held 64,791 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 120,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.85. About 225,874 shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 17/04/2018 – lnterpublic Group of Companies Inc expected to post earnings of 4 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COS. TO BBB+ FROM BBB BY FITCH; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – CARE & McCann Health Launch “Pay the Price” Website for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day; 27/04/2018 – IPG CEO MICHAEL ROTH SAYS WORKING VERY CLOSELY WITH FACEBOOK TO SOLVE SOME PRIVACY ISSUES AFTER RECENT REVELATION OF DATA LEAK – CNBC; 21/05/2018 – IPG Mediabrands Brings Agencies Society and Ansible Under Reprise Banner; 30/04/2018 – McCann Worldgroup Sweeps 2018 APAC Effie Awards; 21/03/2018 – McCann Repeats as Network of the Year at ANDY Awards; 25/04/2018 – Daniel Chu to Join MRM//McCann as Chief Creative Officer of Salt Lake City and San Francisco Offices; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic 1Q Loss/Shr 4c

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Hldg Co (DIS) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 61,249 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80 million, up from 57,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $135.43. About 1.17 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlantic Union Savings Bank stated it has 1.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 51,651 were reported by Baker Avenue Asset L P. Punch & Investment Mgmt holds 0.53% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 56,260 shares. First Mercantile Com has invested 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Headinvest Lc has 0.07% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.17% or 4,247 shares. Roffman Miller Pa reported 219,184 shares or 2.77% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Yhb Invest Advsrs has invested 1.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bessemer Incorporated holds 1.17% or 2.75M shares. Williams Jones & Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ipg Advsrs Llc holds 11,026 shares. Bokf Na reported 182,981 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Trust reported 2.20 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa, Switzerland-based fund reported 31,098 shares. Moreover, Fiduciary Com has 0.64% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hancock John Pfd Incme Fd Iii (HPS) by 20,985 shares to 10,786 shares, valued at $202,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Ppty Group New (NYSE:SPG) by 11,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,604 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM).

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 31,225 shares to 85,152 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 19,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $399,976 activity. GREENIAUS H JOHN had bought 8,650 shares worth $199,988 on Tuesday, April 30.

Analysts await The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 2.08% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.48 per share. IPG’s profit will be $189.78 million for 10.13 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.52% EPS growth.