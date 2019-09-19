As Disney Walt Hldg Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Holder Lau Associates Decreased by $2.72 Million Its Position; Independent Investors Upped Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $72.79 Million as Shares Rose

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Hldg Co (DIS) by 92.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 19,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1,532 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $214,000, down from 21,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 7.20 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC

Independent Investors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 98796.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc bought 369,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 369,873 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.21 million, up from 374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $221.35. About 17.35 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM: LITIGATION VS APPLE, OTHERS ASSERTED 2 PATENTS; 26/03/2018 – Apple Cobalt Supplier Seeking Ethical Supply With Industry Pilot; 20/04/2018 – APPLE: PART MAY FAIL, CAUSING BUILT-IN BATTERY TO EXPAND; 23/03/2018 – Mercury News: Apple will return to its roots with education tools and new iPad; 04/05/2018 – @BeckyQuick JUST IN: Apple CEO Tim Cook comments to CNBC about Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in the tech giant; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer rethinks trade and China after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 27/03/2018 – Aeron Mobile Applications Launched to Google Play and Apple App Store; 17/04/2018 – Financial Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 28/03/2018 – Apple refused to give access citing issues of data privacy and encryption. The case was dropped after a third party was able to unlock the phone; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70M and $209.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Ultra Short Income Etf by 280,895 shares to 884,847 shares, valued at $44.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.94 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 3,759 shares. Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.53% or 6,571 shares in its portfolio. 35,696 are held by Keating Inv Counselors. Alesco Advisors Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sheets Smith Wealth Management reported 6,816 shares stake. First Midwest Bank Tru Division reported 25,348 shares. Lederer And Associate Investment Counsel Ca invested in 19,030 shares or 2.44% of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 36,240 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Jolley Asset Management Limited Liability owns 35,787 shares. Moreover, Beck Cap Limited Liability has 3.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 41,327 shares. Mcdaniel Terry &, Texas-based fund reported 2,236 shares. 81,298 are owned by Kentucky Retirement. Toth Financial Advisory reported 2.22% stake. Brookmont Cap Mngmt invested in 11,290 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Congress Asset Management Communication Ma owns 110,199 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio.

