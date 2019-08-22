As Disney (Walt) (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Ulysses Management Has Upped Holding; Neuberger Berman Group Lifted Its Toll Brothers (TOL) Holding by $12.47 Million

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) by 1437.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 346,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.74% . The institutional investor held 370,373 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.41 million, up from 24,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Toll Brothers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.47% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 5.82M shares traded or 238.33% up from the average. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has risen 2.27% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited Injunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Toll Brothers’ IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Homebuilders lower as Toll Brothers warns on cost pressure; 11/05/2018 – THE TRUE LIFE COMPANIES SELLS 3.6-ACRE PARCEL FOR 89 CONDOMINIUMS TO HOME BUILDER TOLL BROTHERS IN MILPITAS, CA; 22/05/2018 – STATE AND LOCAL TAX DEDUCTION HASN’T HURT SALES: TOLL BROS’ CEO; 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited lnjunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Rev $1.6B; 13/03/2018 – Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Toll Brothers’ Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Toll Brothers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TOL)

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Disney (Walt) Corp (DIS) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 234,500 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.04M, up from 229,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $135.76. About 6.01 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY SAYS DISNEY-BRANDED DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STREAMING SERVICE WILL LAUNCH IN LATE 2019 AND HAS YET TO BE NAMED

More notable recent Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Home Buyers Can Bank on Buying Power at Toll Brothers National Sales Event – GlobeNewswire” on April 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Toll Brothers National Sales Event Is the Moment to Get More – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Busy Week Ahead With Fed Symposium And Retail Earnings Marching On With Target, Kohl’s – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Toll Brothers’ Website to Broadcast its August 21, 2019 Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Live – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 274,980 shares to 99,550 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 182,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,645 shares, and cut its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 40,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.59B shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:ZAYO).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Race Against Time’: Experts React To Disney’s Q3 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Sets A Box Office Record 5 Months Early; ‘Rise Of Skywalker,’ ‘Frozen 2’ Still On The Way – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

