As Disney Walt (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $1.06 Million; Travelers Companies (TRV) Holder Ghp Investment Advisors Increased Holding

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt (DIS) by 30.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 9,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 21,592 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, down from 31,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL JACKSON’S ESTATE FILES SUIT VS DISNEY, ABC NETWORK; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 2,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 36,084 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, up from 33,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $152.84. About 1.22 million shares traded or 2.16% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 23/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes Organizer for Travelers (TOR-9850); 09/05/2018 – Unisys: Contract to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats From Travelers and Cargo Crossing Into U.S; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%,; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 14/03/2018 – MAY: WILL USE EXISTING POWERS TO MONITOR TRAVELERS TO U.K; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – MANAGED SEPARATION REMAINS ON TRACK FOR MATERIAL COMPLETION BY END OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – Bleisure Travelers are Hungry for Sunshine, Sightseeing, and Cuisine; 19/03/2018 – Alipay and FreedomPay Partner to Provide Seamless Payment Experiences for Chinese Travelers Visiting North America; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Core Return on Equity 11.9; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Langevin: Langevin Supports Legislation to Protect Air Travelers

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66M and $776.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (NYSE:CWT) by 75,170 shares to 5,619 shares, valued at $305,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 2,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,853 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS).

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 64% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Indexes Close Higher Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast Stock vs. Disney Stock: Which is the Better Buy? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Mngmt accumulated 26,968 shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited reported 0.15% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 7.85 million shares. Graybill Bartz And Associate Ltd has 27,061 shares. North Mgmt reported 106,590 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. 72,600 were accumulated by Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt. Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd holds 11,166 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.4% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 107,370 are owned by Ccm Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corp. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Company has invested 0.89% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dakota Wealth Mngmt has invested 1.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated holds 3,412 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Meridian Investment Counsel accumulated 2,107 shares. Leuthold Llc reported 69,529 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. British Columbia Investment Mgmt has invested 0.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).