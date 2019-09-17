As Disney Walt (DIS) Shares Rose, Exane Derivatives Increased Its Position by $237.33 Million; Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Avalon Global Asset Management Has Cut Position by $1.08 Million

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.45M, down from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.49B market cap company. It closed at $63.43 lastly. It is down 17.14% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Disney Walt (DIS) by 12.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 15,396 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15 billion, up from 13,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Disney Walt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $136.21. About 3.66M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump responds to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet leads to the cancellation of the ‘Roseanne’ show; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $570.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harley (NYSE:HOG) by 771 shares to 640 shares, valued at $22.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Cl.B (NYSE:UPS) by 25 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 468 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Pdcts (NYSE:EPD).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney sells YES Network at EV of $3.47B – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Have We Reached Peak Talent Grab in the Streaming Wars? – Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davis R M holds 418,413 shares or 2.08% of its portfolio. Lmr Ptnrs Llp has 0.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,534 shares. Tctc Holdings Lc holds 0.37% or 48,236 shares in its portfolio. Neumann Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Asset Mngmt reported 118,187 shares. First Commonwealth Corp Pa has 6,825 shares. Essex Mgmt Limited Com has 2.24% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 116,905 shares. 9,398 are owned by Schulhoff And. Beach Counsel Pa holds 112,158 shares. Telos Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 1.66% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 92,000 are held by Uss Inv. Signaturefd Ltd invested 0.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Interocean Cap Lc reported 203,292 shares. 3.98 million were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Bessemer Secs Limited Liability Company holds 0.38% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 6,585 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Texas-based Hilltop Hldgs has invested 0.39% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Albert D Mason Inc invested in 0.43% or 10,585 shares. Fincl Counselors invested 0.11% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) invested in 0.12% or 4,933 shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Palisade Asset Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 15,922 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks has 5,367 shares. E&G Advisors Lp invested 0.14% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 212,830 are owned by Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability. Matrix Asset Ny accumulated 250,167 shares. Gp Inc One Trading Lp holds 49,013 shares. First Mercantile Com owns 0.07% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 12,862 shares. Sit Invest Associates holds 0.18% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 106,515 shares. Putnam Fl Invest owns 89,519 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Gm Advisory Group Incorporated has invested 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Healthy Dividends: CVS-Aetna Synergies Starting To Gain Traction While The Stock Begins To Climb – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Final Results of Any and All Tender Offers and Confirms the Maximum Amounts for Maximum Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS Health: Keen On The Value Proposition – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Is Yielding 3.7% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23 million and $211.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 75,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $8.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30 billion for 8.96 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.