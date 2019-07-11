As Disney Walt (DIS) Share Value Rose, Holder Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Decreased Position; Old Dominion Capital Management Upped Position in Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) by $395,850 as Market Valuation Rose

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 2,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,796 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, up from 14,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $167.92. About 7.25 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Sen. Mark Warner #CodeCon; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba revenues rise but Ant Financial makes a net loss; 30/03/2018 – Alibaba founders bet on US subscription clothing pioneer; 17/03/2018 – Alibaba’s plan to launch Alipay-style payment in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 30/05/2018 – China’s Wanda Group, Tencent team up for ‘smart retail’; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest extra $2 bln in Lazada in aggressive Southeast Asian expansion; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba reported a 61 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue, beating analyst estimates; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Snags Carlyle, CPPIB for $10 Billion Funding – Bloomberg; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: STX CEO spotted with Alibaba exec after draft for IPO listing; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app in an implied $9.5 billion deal

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt (DIS) by 30.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 9,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,592 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, down from 31,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $144.6. About 3.82M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. 42 shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N, worth $4,737 on Tuesday, January 15.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.54 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $2.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Holdings Ltd. Unsponso (TCEHY) by 14,083 shares to 83,165 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) by 32,402 shares in the quarter, for a total of 708,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Lc accumulated 0.07% or 378,286 shares. Loews Corporation owns 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,884 shares. Keybank Association Oh owns 1.65 million shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.55% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Credit Agricole S A invested in 97,199 shares. Ironwood Lc holds 320 shares. The Michigan-based Liberty Inc has invested 1.65% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Manikay Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 12.45% or 908,842 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 103,266 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. South State Corp, a South Carolina-based fund reported 99,822 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Lc owns 13,763 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar invested in 111,899 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Hartford Fincl Management holds 44,759 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Wisconsin-based North Star Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Garrison Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 27,722 shares.

