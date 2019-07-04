As Disney (Walt) (DIS) Share Price Rose, Parsec Financial Management Lowered by $319,347 Its Holding; Payden & Rygel Has Upped Its At&T (T) Position by $13.63 Million as Share Value Rose

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney (Walt) (DIS) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 2,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,055 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.33 million, down from 158,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $257.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $142.98. About 3.88M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in At&T (T) by 2782.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 439,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 455,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.28 million, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.98. About 19.48M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 29/03/2018 – The Information: Exclusive: AT&T is developing a hardware device, called a switch, that handles the movement of traffic across; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 08/03/2018 – AT&T, DOJ ARE SAID SCHEDULED TO RELEASE TRIAL BRIEFS FRI: FOX; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Memo Reportedly Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was ‘big Mistake,’ Announces Lobbyist Exit — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – AT&T Announces CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southeast Agreement; 16/05/2018 – Novartis top lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal ‘mistake’; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Trust Company Of Delaware stated it has 152,163 shares. One Trading Lp owns 80,926 shares. Zimmer Prtnrs LP has 0.24% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 650,000 shares. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.04% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 9,266 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Lc Il owns 57,670 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Keating Inv Counselors invested in 0.54% or 38,140 shares. Cadence Fincl Bank Na holds 0.58% or 47,275 shares. 34,219 are owned by Cannell Peter B And Co. Miller Howard Invs Ny has 398,289 shares. Live Your Vision invested 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 511,744 were accumulated by Eastern Fincl Bank. Bessemer Grp, New Jersey-based fund reported 108,335 shares. Assets Investment Ltd Liability stated it has 0.44% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Daiwa Securities Gru Incorporated Inc holds 389,091 shares. Cls Lc reported 55,309 shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AT&T Inc. (T) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “BofA Bullish On AT&T: ‘The Network Has Never Performed Better’ – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Levi Strauss & Co.’s (NYSE:LEVI) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T’s Big Streaming Bet – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Harris (NYSE:HRS) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 136,000 shares to 260,100 shares, valued at $13.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Banks (NYSE:STI) by 209,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,200 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV).

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stoc (VWO) by 89,164 shares to 622,279 shares, valued at $26.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 4,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,878 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Disney World’s Top Rival Fires Back With a New Hotel – Motley Fool” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Disney and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Disney Investors Have a Friend in “Toy Story 4″ – The Motley Fool” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Who Wins and Who Loses If CBS and Viacom Merge? – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leisure Cap Mngmt invested 1.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jaffetilchin Inv Ltd Liability Corporation reported 12,828 shares. Saratoga Research And Invest Management has 648,732 shares for 4.92% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc reported 24,590 shares. Woodmont Counsel Llc owns 8,886 shares. 4,264 are held by First City Cap. Barbara Oil Company owns 8,000 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 3,059 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clean Yield holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,925 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Co stated it has 174,449 shares. Meridian Counsel Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,107 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Limited Liability Co has 177,430 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 188,484 shares stake. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc reported 1.53% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kelly Lawrence W Assoc Inc Ca holds 123,138 shares or 2.47% of its portfolio.