As Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Valuation Rose, Chemical Bank Has Lifted Stake; As Five9 (FIVN) Valuation Declined, Stephens Investment Management Group Has Trimmed by $1.16 Million Its Holding

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 5,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,431 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.15M, up from 76,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $139.64. About 20.08M shares traded or 66.66% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 22,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 527,211 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.85 million, down from 549,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $51.29. About 611,927 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on August, 5. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08 billion and $4.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2,958 shares to 44,967 shares, valued at $7.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I by 8,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 844,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 3,915 shares to 93,277 shares, valued at $7.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 7,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,258 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $490,228 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N also sold $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares.