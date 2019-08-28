As Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Forbes J M & Co Llp Boosted Its Position; Boston Family Office Upped Its Idexx Labs (IDXX) Stake by $306,179; Share Value Rose

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 2,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 112,572 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50 million, up from 109,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $136.55. About 4.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 07/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Commits More Than $100 Million to Bring Comfort to Children and Their Families in Hospitals; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 1,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 26,492 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, up from 25,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $285.56. About 446,308 shares traded or 17.95% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Onto IDEXX (IDXX) Stock for Now – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Buy IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Stock – Nasdaq” published on March 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IDEXX: Stay On The Sidelines – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IDEXX: A Different Kind Of Animal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,895 shares to 4,085 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,564 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More layoffs come to Disney film operations – Variety – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Warren Buffett’s Biggest Blunder Has Now Cost Him $16 Billion – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney dips on report of SEC whistleblower – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Market Pressure Puts Disney Stock Below 50-Day Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Will a Hurricane Crash Disney World’s “Star Wars” Party? – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

