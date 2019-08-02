As Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Trust Co Of Oklahoma Boosted Stake; Zevenbergen Capital Investments Position In Constellation Brands (STZ) Was Has Boosted

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 184 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,429 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05B, up from 27,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $140.9. About 4.09 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 185.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 8,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 13,515 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 4,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $193.83. About 436,168 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 14/03/2018 – Corona Premier Hits Shelves Across U.S. in March; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘C’; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adjusted EBIT $546M; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $2.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 80,520 shares to 526,875 shares, valued at $78.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 37,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 314,890 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Fincl Ser Ltd Liability Corp invested in 38,550 shares or 0.1% of the stock. D L Carlson Invest Group holds 0.4% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 7,808 shares. First National Com owns 0.1% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 5,872 shares. Westpac reported 0% stake. Tompkins Financial Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 617 shares. Amp Cap Ltd reported 0.06% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Jcic Asset Management Inc accumulated 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough And holds 0.1% or 4,178 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 46,984 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 17,150 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Inv House Ltd Llc has 0.47% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 24,840 shares. Colonial Trust accumulated 0.36% or 10,678 shares. Omers Administration Corporation reported 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Miller Invest Management Limited Partnership reported 6,000 shares. Blair William & Il accumulated 23,363 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.