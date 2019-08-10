As Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Forbes J M & Co Llp Increased by $313,686 Its Holding; Conagra Brands (CAG) Shares Declined While Jana Partners Has Raised Its Stake

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 1.42M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 14.96 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.04M, up from 13.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 2.38 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands FY18 Federal Statutory Tax Rate Will Be Blended Rate; 05/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Working With Conagra to Assess Next Steps; 06/03/2018 – Conagra Brands And The J.M. Smucker Company Terminate Agreement For Sale Of Wesson Oil Business; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Lenny Succeeds Steven F. Goldstone; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR GROCERY & SNACKS SEGMENT DECREASED 1% TO $838 MLN IN QUARTER; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 20/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Inc expected to post earnings of 56 cents a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Federal Statutory Rate Will Reduce to 21% in FY19; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Input Cost Inflation of Approximately 3.7%; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 2,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 112,572 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50 million, up from 109,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 13/04/2018 – With ESPN+, Disney Hopes to Fix TV — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Looking for More Pre-Earnings Magic from Disney – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Disney heiress â€˜lividâ€™ after speaking with workers from her familyâ€™s theme parks – MarketWatch” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Forbes J M & Co Llp, which manages about $588.17M and $466.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 14,227 shares to 83,312 shares, valued at $13.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 26,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,410 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabalex Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 175,000 shares. Stock Yards Commercial Bank Communications holds 113,824 shares. City Holdg invested in 36,071 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Wilkins Invest Counsel Inc reported 7,700 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Buckhead Mngmt Llc owns 60,882 shares for 2.11% of their portfolio. Penobscot has 1.13% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 48,074 shares. Roberts Glore And Il has 7,748 shares. Hartford Inv Communication accumulated 0.68% or 215,202 shares. Horan Capital Advisors Limited Company owns 4,197 shares. Cim Ltd Liability Company accumulated 86,979 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 37,751 shares. 120,008 were accumulated by Cwm Llc. Connors Investor Svcs Inc holds 132,937 shares or 2.01% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated reported 0.43% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Birmingham Mgmt Al holds 21,345 shares.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Conagra Brands to roll out new food offerings – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NYSE: CAG Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Conagra Brands, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Interested In Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)â€™s Upcoming 0.7% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. 25,000 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares with value of $668,250 were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P. GREGOR JOIE A bought 10,000 shares worth $299,865.