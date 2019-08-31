As Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Share Price Rose, Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cut Its Holding; Jd Com (JD) Position Maintained by Global Thematic Partners Llc

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 90,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 332,756 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.03M, up from 242,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 10.09M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH JD.COM TO OFFER AUTOMOTIVE BATTERIES TO BOTH CONSUMERS AND AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS THROUGHOUT CHINA; 22/05/2018 – JD Com Appoints Dingbo Xu to Bd of Directors; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85mn stake in Allianz China unit; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 09/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Walmart notches biggest foreign investment with $16 bln Flipkart deal; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN, EST. 122.39B YUAN; 16/03/2018 – CHINA’S JD.COM JD.O FINANCE UNIT LOOKING TO RAISE ABOUT $1.9 BLN THAT COULD VALUE IT AT MORE THAN $20 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM- VARIOUS MARGINS CALCULATED FROM THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION REPORTED IN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS “ARE ACCURATE”

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold 4,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 67,456 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49M, down from 72,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY SAYS DISNEY-BRANDED DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STREAMING SERVICE WILL LAUNCH IN LATE 2019 AND HAS YET TO BE NAMED; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 43,306 shares to 521,950 shares, valued at $95.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 110,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,327 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds Global Re (RWO) by 79,717 shares to 2.58M shares, valued at $129.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,044 shares, and has risen its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chartist Ca has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,978 shares. Ativo Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.89% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj stated it has 1.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Atwood Palmer has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fragasso Group Inc has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Indiana Tru And Investment has 15,837 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Arrow stated it has 29,104 shares. Ally has invested 1.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). North Star Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.81% or 89,973 shares. Capwealth Advsr Limited has invested 1.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Duncker Streett has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Havens Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 11,100 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 373,468 shares. Redwood Capital Management Lc has 20,943 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Corp holds 245,503 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio.