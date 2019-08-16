As Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Forbes J M & Co Llp Has Boosted Its Stake; Drexel Morgan & Company Upped Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $343,400

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 2,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 112,572 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50M, up from 109,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $135.28. About 3.82M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 113.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 6,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648,000, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $107.69. About 6.16M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Equity Income Adds DowDuPont, Cuts JPMorgan; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Shuffles Cash Equities Leaders With Rise of Electronic; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Net Interest Income $13.5B; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER ISSUES NOTE ON US FARES; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Cable One Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 29/05/2018 – European rules unbundling research and trade execution has resulted in clients spending about 25 percent less on research, according to J.P. Morgan Chase co-President Daniel Pinto; 30/05/2018 – BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, KKR, UBS INVESTMENT BANK ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Dish, JPMorgan, Netflix – Benzinga” published on August 10, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony holds 1.26% or 296,208 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Ltd holds 2.11 million shares or 3.33% of its portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corp, a Ohio-based fund reported 1.81 million shares. 10,182 are owned by Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 34,163 shares. At Financial Bank has invested 0.43% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Goldman Sachs Gp reported 15.98M shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 2.51 million shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers reported 0.69% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Corporation New York invested in 1.79% or 323,980 shares. Narwhal Capital Mngmt holds 97,943 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt reported 1.6% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Opus Gru Limited Liability Co accumulated 15,763 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corporation reported 259,600 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Summit Financial Strategies reported 0.17% stake.

Drexel Morgan & Company, which manages about $275.57M and $112.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,646 shares to 8,387 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Forbes J M & Co Llp, which manages about $588.17M and $466.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 70,903 shares to 4,031 shares, valued at $494,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 26,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,410 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).