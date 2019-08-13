As Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Market Value Rose, Forbes J M & Co Llp Upped Its Stake by $313,686; Kempner Capital Management Trimmed Its Union Pacific (UNP) Stake by $1.31 Million

Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 49.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc sold 7,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 7,860 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, down from 15,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $168.53. About 1.34M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 2,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 112,572 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50M, up from 109,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $137.34. About 5.11M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.34 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,325 are held by Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Co. Csat Investment Advisory LP owns 0% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 15 shares. 111,674 were accumulated by Dnb Asset Mngmt As. 6,028 are owned by Usca Ria Ltd. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.02% or 34,800 shares. Kentucky Retirement has 0.51% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 31,605 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cipher Cap LP invested 0.79% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 10,259 are owned by Smithfield Trust. Citizens And Northern holds 0.61% or 6,532 shares in its portfolio. Archon Ltd Liability Com holds 80,000 shares. 5,745 are owned by Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership. Bridges Investment Mgmt owns 513,184 shares. Sector Pension Board invested 0.44% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sand Hill Glob Limited Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Outweigh Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Shippers Want More Changes To Demurrage And Accessorial Charges – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walt Disney Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What Wall Street Is Saying About Disney+ – Benzinga” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stable Tone Prevails After Monday Rout As Disney Earnings Loom After Close – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.