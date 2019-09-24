As Disney Walt Co Holding Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Ami Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding by $568,371; Ameritas Investment Partners Has Upped Its Holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by $406,130

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 47.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 4,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 14,897 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28M, up from 10,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $92.62. About 574,006 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q REV LESS TRANSACTION EXP $1.2B, EST. $1.22B; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 30/05/2018 – ICE – TRADING IN CO’S INTEREST RATE MARKET INCREASED AMID ONGOING POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY IN EUROPE COUPLED WITH CHANGES TO CENTRAL BANK MONETARY POLICY; 15/05/2018 – Coinbase plans revamp to lure institutional and high-speed traders; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL BRENT ADV UP 5% Y/Y; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – DAILY TRADING LIMIT FOR ALL COTTON NO. 2 FUTURES CONTRACT DELIVERY MONTHS WILL REVERT TO 3 CENTS PER POUND (300 POINTS) ABOVE AND BELOW THE PRIOR DAY SETTLEMENT PRICE

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Holding Co (DIS) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 4,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,687 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87 million, down from 31,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $131.77. About 5.29 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 10/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS `BLACK PANTHER’ SURPASSES $1B IN GLOBAL TAKINGS; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Disney World Will Still Feel Hurricane Dorian’s Sting – The Motley Fool” on September 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “OId Worries Are Dragging Down Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Disney Stock Looks Solid for the Next 5 Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Fox Acquisition Just Got Billions Cheaper – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.50 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. America First Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 10 shares. Vigilant Cap Limited Liability invested 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 42,000 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 87,600 shares. Mathes holds 0.49% or 6,650 shares. Bellecapital Ltd invested in 0.91% or 10,438 shares. Lvm Cap Mgmt Mi reported 93,455 shares stake. Compton Mngmt Inc Ri reported 1.18% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ledyard Comml Bank reported 17,632 shares. Hyman Charles D stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.79% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4.52M shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,722 shares. Markel holds 3.91% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.82M shares. California-based Golub Group Limited Liability Company has invested 3.53% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Maple Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 5,609 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 8,061 shares to 44,521 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 53,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18 million shares, and cut its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “New York Stock Exchange owner launches futures contracts that pay out in bitcoin – CNBC” on September 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ICE Data Services Launches ICE DataVault, a Cloud-Based Tick History Platform – Business Wire” published on May 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CoreCivic gets new ICE contract for Mississippi facility – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Intercontinental Exchange: A One-Way Street – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Reuters.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE-owner ICE cool with crypto ‘winter’ as profits climb – Reuters” with publication date: May 02, 2019.