As Disney Walt Co Disney Com (DIS) Share Price Rose, Capwealth Advisors Lifted Holding; Psagot Investment House LTD Trimmed Holding in Oshkosh (OSK) as Stock Declined

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Disney Com (DIS) by 13.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 7,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,305 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81M, up from 54,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Disney Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 13/04/2018 – The new offerings come as Disney ramps up its streaming offerings; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 4,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,695 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.51 million, down from 90,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $84.68. About 467,855 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 2.41% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Credit Facility ‘BBB-‘; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES TO BE $7.4 BLN TO $7.6 BLN; 11/05/2018 – OSHKOSH BOOSTS BOARD SIZE FROM 11 TO 12 MEMBERS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oshkosh Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSK); 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.34, REV VIEW $7.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Oshkosh Corporation Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Host Second Feed the Body, Feed the Soul Musical Experience on April 14; 19/03/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Financ Spdr(Xlf (XLF) by 1.44M shares to 3.90 million shares, valued at $100.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 167,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil(Xom (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, up 9.55% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.2 per share. OSK’s profit will be $168.48M for 8.78 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Oshkosh Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.42% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $5.09 million activity. $373,300 worth of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) shares were sold by Cortina Ignacio A. $1.26 million worth of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) was sold by Jones Wilson R. Another trade for 29,200 shares valued at $2.31M was made by Sagehorn David M. on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $652.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (NYSE:CCL) by 10,504 shares to 263,723 shares, valued at $13.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.