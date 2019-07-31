As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, Tig Advisors Cut Its Holding; As Huntsman (HUN) Share Value Declined, Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Trimmed by $4.36 Million Its Holding

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 73.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 144,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 51,865 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, down from 196,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $143.48. About 7.17M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp analyzed 198,095 shares as the company's stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.29M, down from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.62. About 2.17 million shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 36.68% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.11% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.38 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $925.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc by 1.55 million shares to 14.09 million shares, valued at $65.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc (Call) by 1.31M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).