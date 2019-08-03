As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Truenorth Has Decreased Its Stake by $724,386; Ems Capital LP Has Raised Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $373,800

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 28.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 6,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 16,709 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, down from 23,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs

Ems Capital Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp bought 210 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 48,610 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.56M, up from 48,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64M shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon is aware that Alexa is scaring people with seemingly random laughter; 02/04/2018 – This Korean start-up could be the Amazon of South Korea; 08/03/2018 – Amazon’s Stephenie Landry on Rising From Intern to Running Prime Now (Video); 27/04/2018 – Prime hike gives Amazon warchest for fight over postal costs; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon to bring its voice assistant Alexa to many business settings – Axios; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 07/05/2018 – SNAP SAYS AMAZON’S TIM STONE TO BE CFO; 08/05/2018 – Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 04/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s war on Jeff Bezos is more than just bluster; 05/04/2018 – AMAZON ADDING JOBS IN RIYADH AFTER MEETING WITH SAUDI PRINCE

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Grp Inc Inc stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Schnieders Cap Ltd Company, California-based fund reported 1,290 shares. Permanens Cap LP stated it has 854 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Amg Trust Bancshares holds 4,341 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory reported 470,991 shares or 2.38% of all its holdings. Riverbridge Prtn Lc invested in 31,598 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Moreover, Grandfield Dodd Limited has 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Atika Cap Limited Liability Company holds 5,295 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. Portland Glob Advsr Ltd Com reported 447 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Swiss National Bank & Trust, Switzerland-based fund reported 1.39 million shares. Amer Assets Inv Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 500 shares. Bank Hapoalim Bm accumulated 4,945 shares or 2.11% of the stock. Sabal accumulated 161 shares. Allen Invest Ltd stated it has 67,985 shares or 3.79% of all its holdings. Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.13% or 10,040 shares in its portfolio.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $257.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 34,713 shares to 317,834 shares, valued at $6.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nanometrics Inc (NASDAQ:NANO) by 13,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,679 shares, and has risen its stake in Tpi Composites Inc.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.13 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community State Bank Of Raymore owns 3,282 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cipher Capital LP has invested 0.38% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tortoise Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,533 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.22% or 67,902 shares. Dearborn Prns Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Barrett Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 345,505 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Company has 6,007 shares. Ancora Advisors Lc reported 0.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Legacy Capital reported 0.36% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Palisade Capital Lc Nj holds 74,308 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Telos Cap Mgmt reported 40,973 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. Heathbridge Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 5.59% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 188,484 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 114,517 are owned by Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership.

