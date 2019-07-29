As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Sather Financial Group Upped Its Position; As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Bandera Partners Decreased Position by $639,100

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 5467.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 271,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 276,171 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.66 million, up from 4,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $146.52. About 9.16 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 3,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 73,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19 million, down from 77,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $558.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $195.75. About 13.70M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Chief executive at centre of Facebook furore; 18/04/2018 – Facebook Provides a Preview of Its Privacy Makeover; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is down 7% after a bad weekend of news; 20/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is an “emperor for life” and not accountable to anybody, says Yale’s Jeff Sonnenfeld; 14/03/2018 – Plotaverse Makes Facebook’s Top 10 Apps List; 20/03/2018 – Facebook Confronts Outcry by Lawmakers Amid U.S. Privacy Probe; 22/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg willing to testify on Facebook data leaks; 20/03/2018 – FTC SAYS AWARE OF FACEBOOK DATA ISSUE; 05/04/2018 – Alphabet, Facebook, Amazon: Too Big to Fail? — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – It demonstrates the fact that Facebook does not understand or respect the practice of journalism

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.04 million activity. Stretch Colin had sold 9,000 shares worth $1.35 million on Wednesday, January 30. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 25.23 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $493.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 23,960 shares to 49,056 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 15,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,865 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).