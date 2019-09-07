As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Lifted Its Stake by $1.16 Million; Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Shares Rose While Stonebridge Capital Advisors Cut by $1.71 Million Its Holding

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 16,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 117,361 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.21 million, down from 133,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 4.87M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 10,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 39,863 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, up from 29,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsrs, Colorado-based fund reported 35,535 shares. Bar Harbor Trust invested in 0.47% or 8,138 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com holds 163,032 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Cap Ww Invsts reported 13.32M shares. Stellar Cap Ltd Liability has invested 2.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company invested 0.35% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pioneer Tru Bancshares N A Or holds 51,475 shares or 2.3% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 12.67M shares. Heritage Invsts Mgmt owns 118,752 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Sadoff Inv Mngmt Llc holds 408,196 shares. Avenir Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hamel Assocs invested 3.24% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cypress Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.72% stake. Wellington Shields Ltd Llc invested in 15,696 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt New York accumulated 4,700 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 24.77 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $538.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT) by 7,319 shares to 75,343 shares, valued at $6.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ) by 14,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

